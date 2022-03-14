Covid-19 vaccination: More than 180.19 crore total doses administered in India so far

India’s Covid-19 vaccination tally has exceeded 180.19 crore total doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the official data, as of 7 am on March 14, India has administered 1,80,19,45,779 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.

This includes 91,12,93,345 total first doses and 77,96,09,395 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,58,92,605 total first doses and 3,38,83,880 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 2,12,66,554 precaution doses administered so far. 4,61,318 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 33,556 were first doses and 3,07,401 were second doses administered to those aged 18+ years. 16,065 first doses and 83,173 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 21,123 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board among the States with 29,45,09,016 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,76,48,133 doses and West Bengal with 13,22,95,120 doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 36,168. 2,503 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 4,377 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,41,449. 27 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,15,877.