Covid-19 vaccination: More than 180.8 crore total doses administered in India so far

More than 180.8 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the official data, as of March 17, India had administered 1,80,80,24,147 total doses of the vaccine so far.

This includes 91,16,65,781 total first doses and 78,33,31,646 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,61,03,820 total first doses and 3,50,69,122 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 2,15,53,373 precaution doses administered so far. It also includes the total doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. India began the vaccination drive for the ages 12-14 on Wednesday. As many as 3,00,405 total doses were administered to beneficiaries in this cohort in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 17,86,478 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 90,124 were first doses and 9,56,712 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. As many as 57,679 first doses and 3,00,423 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. As many as 81,135 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 29,58,45,766 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,80,94,260 doses and West Bengal with 13,25,89,955 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 30,799. 2,539 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As manys as 4,491 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,24,54,546. As many as 60 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,16,132.