Covid-19 vaccination: More than 181.24 crore total doses administered in India so far

India has administered over 181.24 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the official data, as of March 21, 7am, 1,81,24,97,303 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,18,69,429 total first doses and 78,53,34,724 total second doses administered to the 18+ population. It also includes 5,62,15,365 total first doses and 3,55,29,066 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 17,99,684 total doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years and 2,17,49,035 precaution doses administered so far. 2,97,285 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 16,517 were first doses and 1,75,377 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 9,093 first doses and 40,477 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 41,659 doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort in the last 24 hours. 14,162 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 29,61,41,870 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,84,88,216 doses and West Bengal with 13,26,90,012 doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 25,106. 1,549 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,652 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,67,774. 31 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 5,16,510.