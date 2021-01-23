Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries inoculated

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country, including 3,47,058 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.
According to data released by the ministry, the highest number of 1,84,699 vaccinations in the country has been reported from Karnataka, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,33,298), Odisha (1,30,007) and Uttar Pradesh (1,23,761).
As many as 1,10,031 beneficiaries were inoculated in Telangana, 74,960 in Maharashtra, 63,620 in Bihar, 62,142 in Haryana, 47,293 in Kerala and 38,278 in Madhya Pradesh, according to the data.
In a statement, the ministry said in the last 24 hours, 3,47,058 people were vaccinated in 6,241 sessions and 24,408 such sessions have been conducted across the country so far.
"As on January 23, 2021, till 8 AM, nearly 14 lakh (13,90,592) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise," it said.
India's active Covid-19 caseload continued to manifest a downward movement and dropped to 1,85,662 on Saturday.
"India's present active caseload now consists of just 1.74 per cent of India's total positive cases," the ministry said.
It added that 28 states and Union territories in the country have less than 5,000 active coronavirus cases each and their recovery rate is above the national average.
The country's total caseload has mounted to 1,06,39,684 and the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 1,53,184 with 152 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
