Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 16 lakh doses administered in India on March 17

India administered nearly 16 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the official data, as of March 18, 7am, 15,77,783 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 56,749 were first doses and 6,78,518 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 43,937 first doses and 1,89,172 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 5,39,643 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort in the last 24 hours. 69,764 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Overall, India had administered 1,80,97,94,588 total doses of the vaccine so far.

This includes 91,17,32,351 total first doses and 78,40,91,931 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,61,52,073 total first doses and 3,52,82,337 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 9,04,700 total doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years and 2,16,31,196 precaution doses administered so far.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 29,59,96,235 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,82,47,341 doses and West Bengal with 13,26,69,022 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 29,181. 2,528 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

3,997 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,58,543. 149 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 5,16,281.