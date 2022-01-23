Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 162 crore total doses administered in India so far

Nearly 162 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of January 23, 7 am, 1,61,92,84,270 total vaccination doses had been administered in India under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This includes 88,57,74,825 total first doses and 68,39,22,086 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 4,15,77,103 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 80,10,256 total precaution doses administered so far.

71,10,445 total doses of the vaccine had been administered across the board in the last 24 hours. Of this, 15,21,447 first doses and 41,64,015 second doses were administered to the 18+ population in the last 24 hours. 8,82,662 first doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 5,42,321 were precaution doses.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 24,78,08,474 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,60,43,724 doses and West Bengal with 11,79,78,644 doses administered overall.

Covid-19 cases

The active caseload stands at 21,87,205. 3,33,533 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,59,168 to 3,65,60,650. As many as 525 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,89,409.