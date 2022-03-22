Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 30.6 lakh total doses administered in India on March 21

India administered nearly 30.6 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, March 21, according to t the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of March 22, 7 am, 30,58,879 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 95,118 were first doses and 8,66,801 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 77,923 first doses and 2,80,302 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 16,11,390 doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort in the last 24 hours. 1,27,345 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

1,81,56,01,944 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,19,67,586 total first doses and 78,62,27,909 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. It also includes 5,62,94,499 total first doses and 3,58,14,910 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 34,19,633 total doses of the vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years so far. While precaution doses administered so far total 2,18,77,407.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 29,64,64,858 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,87,31,799 doses and West Bengal with 13,28,95,457 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 23,913. 1,581 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,741 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,70,515. 33 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 5,16,543.