News

Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 80 lakh doses administered on January 17

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Jan 18, 2022
Uttar Pradesh tops the list of the highest number of total doses administered

India administered nearly 80 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, January 17, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of January 18, 7am, 79,91,230 total doses of the vaccine had been administered overall in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 18,28,875 were first doses and 41,96,664 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 13,38,448 first doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 6,27,243 were precaution doses.

1,58,04,41,770 total doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the country. This includes 87,70,05,631 total first doses and 66,24,20,800 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+, 3,59,30,929 total first doses for the 15-18 year old population and 50,84,410 total precaution doses administered so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses administered across the board with 23,43,74,621 doses . It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,37,69,523 doses and West Bengal with 11,48,73,452 doses administered overall.

Covid-19 case count

The active caseload stands at 17,36,628. 2,38,018 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,57,421 to 3,53,94,882. As many as 310 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,86, 761.

India has recorded 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant so far.

Published on January 18, 2022

