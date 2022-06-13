Covid-19 vaccination: Over 11 lakh doses administered on June 12

India vaccinated over 11 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Sunday, June 12, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of 7 am on June 13, India has administered 11,77,146 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

This included one lakh first doses and 7.76 lakh second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

While 13,214 first doses and 38,163 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 18,632 first doses and 65,209 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

Precautionary doses were administered to 52,817 beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours, while 1.04 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

India has administered 1,95,19,81,150 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall.

This includes 91.79 crore total first doses and 83.45 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5.99 crore total first doses and 4.70 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.51 crore first doses and 1.95 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 33.6 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.55 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers HCW and FLW so far.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the number of total doses administered overall with 33.28 crore doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.78 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.07 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 47,995. 8,084 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

4,592 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with total recoveries at 4.26 crore. Ten deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,771.