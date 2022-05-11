Covid-19 vaccination: Over 14.8 lakh people vaccinated on May 10

India vaccinated more than 14.8 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 May 10, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on May 11, about 14,83,878 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 64,954 first doses and 5,49,441 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 31,702 first doses and 1,01,571 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. For aged 12-14, 1,85,597 first doses and 3,72,369 second doses were administered. About 40,530 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,37,714 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,90,67,50,631 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country

This includes 91,52,49,822 total first doses and 81,76,38,901 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,88,10,802 total first doses and 4,34,40,645 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3,09,04,928 first doses and 1,06,53,576 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 11,80,268 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,88,71,689 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 31,84,99,193 doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16,57,13,517 doses while West Bengal takes the third spot with 13,90,17,496 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 19,494. About 2,897 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,986 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,66,935. About 54 deaths were reported taking the death toll to 5,24,157.