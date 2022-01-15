Covid-19 vaccination: Over 156 crore total doses administered in India so far

India has administered over 156 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the official data, as of January 15, 7 am, 1,56,02,51,117 total doses of the vaccine were administered in India so far.

Of this, 87,17,00,350 are total first doses and 65,22,17,975 are total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 18. As many as 3,25,28,416 total first doses have been administered so far to beneficiaries aged 15-18 while precaution doses administered so far total 38,04,376.

As many as 58,02,976 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 14,14,347 first doses and 29,79,087 second doses were administered to 18-plus population. 9,79,384 were first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 while 4,30,158 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 22,59,26,829 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,25,31,293 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses overall with 11,32,31,015 doses.

Covid-19 cases

As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 14,17,820. As many as 2,68,833 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,22,684 to 3,49,47,390 . As many as 402 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,85,752.

India has recorded 6,041 cases of the Omicron variant so far.