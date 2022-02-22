Covid-19 vaccination: Over 175.83 crore total doses administered in India so far  

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage has surpassed 175.83 crore total doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of February 22, 7 am, India has administered 1,75,83,27,441 total doses of the vaccine overall.

This includes 90,77,66,680 total first doses and 75,46,81,879 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,38,88,975 total first doses and 2,28,28,488 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,91,61,419 total precaution doses administered so far.

35,50,868 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 3,04,959 were first doses and 18,08,567 were second doses administered to the 18+ population while 2,03,611 first doses and 10,66,860 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,66,871 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 28,37,07,821 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,41,22,158 doses and West Bengal with 12,96,08,888 doses.

Covid-19 caseload

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,81,075. 13,405 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 34,226 to 4,21,58,510. 235 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,12,344.