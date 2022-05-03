Covid-19 vaccination: Over 189 crore total doses administered so far

16.23 lakh total doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours

India has administered over 189.4 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far. According to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 189.41 crore total doses of the vaccine were administered as of 7 am on Tuesday.

This includes 91.45 crore total first doses and 81.25 crore total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5.85 crore total first doses and 4.26 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2.94 crore first doses and nearly 79 lakh second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 8.3 lakh precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2.77 crore precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

16.23 lakh total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 41,616 first doses and 5,21,109 second doses were administered to the 18+ population. 37,900 first doses and 1.23 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

2.28 lakh first doses and 4.56 lakh second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 49,030 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1.65 lakh precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 31.54 crore doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16.51 crore doses while West Bengal takes the third spot with 13.83 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 19,137. 2,568 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,911 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.25 crore.

20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5.23 lakh.