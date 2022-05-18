Covid-19 vaccination: Over 191.65 crore doses administered so far

India has administered over 191.65 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of May 18, 7 am, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This includes 91,56,82,039 first doses and 82,12,74,092 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,90,43,240 first doses and 4,42,58,800second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3,21,04,984 first doses and 1,26,95,005 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 15,28,208 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,99,14,402 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (healthcare workers), FLW (frontline workers)r.

Of the 14,97,695 doses administered in the last 24 hoursis, 56,541 were first doses and 5,16,172 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 35,999 were first doses and 1,25,383 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,91,742 first doses and 3,22,542 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. Further, 52,804 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years, while 1,96,512 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60, HCW (healthcare workers), FLW (frontline workers).

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses at 32,15,37,343 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,61,00,349 doses, and West Bengal with 13,95,53,489 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 15,647.

The number of new cases recorded in the last 24 hours stood at 1,829, while there were 2,549 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 4,25,87,259. 33 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,293.