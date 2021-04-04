Covid-19 vaccination: Over 27 lakh people inoculated in a day

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
After crossing the 30-lakh mark for two consecutive days, the vaccination turnout on Saturday was at 27,38,972, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
On Sunday, at 7 am, the number of total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered stood at 7,59,79,651.
This includes 6,57,39,470 first doses and 1,02,40,181 second doses. 24,80,031 people received their first dose in the last 24 hours while 2,58,941 received the second dose.
As for the state-wise tally, Maharashtra is leading the vaccination drive in terms of the first jab. Total 65,59,094 people in the state have received the first dose. It is followed by Gujarat at 61,27,830 and Rajasthan at 56,24,931.
In terms of the number of second doses administered, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 10,71,915 second doses administered so far, followed by Rajasthan at 8,06,670 and Gujarat at 7,95,178.
Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 73,54,244 total doses administered so far, followed by Gujarat at 69,23,008 and Uttar Pradesh at 66,43,096.
As for infection rates, India’s coronavirus tally stands at over 12.48 million mark.
The active caseload stands at 691597. 32688 new active cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of Cured/Discharged/Migrated patients increased by 60048 to 11629289. 513 deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths recorded so far to 164623.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Be it sausages, biryani or ice cream, there isn’t a dish that doesn’t benefit from the infusion of smoke
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...