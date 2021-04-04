Covid-19 vaccination: Over 27 lakh people inoculated in a day

After crossing the 30-lakh mark for two consecutive days, the vaccination turnout on Saturday was at 27,38,972, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

On Sunday, at 7 am, the number of total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered stood at 7,59,79,651.

This includes 6,57,39,470 first doses and 1,02,40,181 second doses. 24,80,031 people received their first dose in the last 24 hours while 2,58,941 received the second dose.

As for the state-wise tally, Maharashtra is leading the vaccination drive in terms of the first jab. Total 65,59,094 people in the state have received the first dose. It is followed by Gujarat at 61,27,830 and Rajasthan at 56,24,931.

In terms of the number of second doses administered, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 10,71,915 second doses administered so far, followed by Rajasthan at 8,06,670 and Gujarat at 7,95,178.

Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 73,54,244 total doses administered so far, followed by Gujarat at 69,23,008 and Uttar Pradesh at 66,43,096.

As for infection rates, India’s coronavirus tally stands at over 12.48 million mark.

The active caseload stands at 691597. 32688 new active cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of Cured/Discharged/Migrated patients increased by 60048 to 11629289. 513 deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths recorded so far to 164623.