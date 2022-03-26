Covid-19 vaccination: Over 29 lakh doses administered in India on March 25

India vaccinated more than 29 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Friday, March 25, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the official data (as of 7 am on March 26), 29,07,479 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 79,197 were first doses and 8,00,035 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

92,685 first doses and 2,49,330 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 15,48,667 doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years in the last 24 hours while precaution doses administered total 1,37,565.

1,82,87,68,476 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,23,41,598 total first doses and 78,97,04,780 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged over 18 years, 5,67,09,375 total first doses and 3,69,03,555 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 1,07,03,941 doses to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years and a total of 2,24,05,227 precaution doses administered so far.

According to the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 29,78,88,175 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State to administer over 16 crore doses with 16,00,86,932 doses and West Bengal with 13,40,71,694 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 16,741.

1,660 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,349 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,80,436.