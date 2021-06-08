Covid-19: Over 33 lakh people vaccinated on June 8

India vaccinated over 33 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 8, 7 am, 33,64,476 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 30,38,289 people received their first jab while 3,26,187 received their second.

Overall, 23,61,98,726 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. Of this, 18,95,95,747 are first doses while 4,66,02,979 are second doses.

Covishield: Ministry issues new norms, people travelling abroad can take second dose after 28 days

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses among the States with 1,95,59,193 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,70,55,927 and Rajasthan at 1,45,87,044.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 48,52,055 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 43,26,696 and West Bengal at 39,60,543.

The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,44,11,248 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,07,11,683 and Gujarat at 1,86,64,245.

Covid tally lowest in over 2 months

India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 29 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 1303702, down by 97907. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 182282 to 27341462. 2123 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 351309, as per the official data.