Covid-19 vaccination: Over 55 lakh doses administered on February 2

More than 55 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Wednesday, February 2, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of February 3, 7am, 55,10,693 beneficiaries were inoculated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Of the doses administered in the last 24 hours, 8,95,713 were first doses and 26,57,192 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, while 5,09,754 were first doses and 10,08,491 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. A total of 4,39,543 precaution doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,67,87,93,137 doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far .

This includes 89,73,44,938 first doses and 71,80,30,613 second doses administered to the 18+ population, A total of 4,77,79,454 first doses and 21,63,015 second doses have been administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and a total of 1,34,75,117 precaution doses have been administered so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses at 26,48,06,934 doses, followed by Maharashtra with 14,89,06,703 doses and West Bengal with 12,28,60,016 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 15,33,921. A total of 1,72,433 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/ discharged/ migrated patients increased by 2,59,107 to 3,97,70,414. A total of 1,008 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,98,983.