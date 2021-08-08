Covid-19 vaccination: Over 55 lakh people in India vaccinated on August 7

India vaccinated over 55 lakh people against Covid-19 on Saturday, August 7, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Aa per the data, as of August 8, 7am, 55,91,657 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this 41,70,304 received their first jab while 14,21,353 received their second.

India has administered 50,68,10,492 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 43,78,151 first doses and 11,24,32,341 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses amounting to 4,52,01,804, in terms of the State-wise tally. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,47,39,849 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 2,92,24,226 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,19,47,723 second doses. It is followed by West Bengal with 90,70,602 doses and Gujarat with 87,51,706 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 5,35,93,549 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,66,87,572 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,62,18,388 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 31.9 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 4,06,822, down by 5331 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 43,910 to 3,10,99,771. 491 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 42,7862.