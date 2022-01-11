Covid-19 vaccination: Over 92 lakh doses administered on January 10

India administered over 92 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, January 10, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of January 11, 7 am, 92,07,700 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 21,38,889 first doses and 37,31,360 second doses were administered for beneficiaries in the 18+ age group including. 23,52,775 were first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-17 years while 9,84,676 were precaution doses.

India started administering booster shots (precaution dose) to the frontline and healthcare workers as well as senior citizens from Monday.

India has administered 1,52,89,70,294 total doses of the vaccine so far. The country has administered 86,40,93,838 total first doses and 63,76,56,249 total second doses to beneficiaries aged 18+. 2,62,35,531 first doses have been administered to the 15-17-year-old beneficiaries so far.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered across the board with 21,59,61,175 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,01,15,945 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses overall with 11,06,71,270 doses.

Covid-19 cases

The active caseload stands at 8,21,446. 1,68,063 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 69,959 to 3,45,70,131. As many as 277 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,84,213.

India has recorded 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant so far, while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 1,711.