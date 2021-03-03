Covid-19 vaccination: Delhi's private hospitals see more participants than public hospitals, says report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Vaccination centers in the national capital are witnessing larger crowds than public hospitals. These hospitals are charging up to ₹250 per shot, while at the Government-run centres, these vaccines are being administered without any cost, Hindustan Times reported.
This comes as the Centre initiated the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive that included over 45 years with co-morbidities and elderly people.
The HT report revealed that in Delhi, of the 11,655 persons who were inoculated on Tuesday, 74 per cent took the shot at the private hospital. While the public hospitals vaccinated 3,063 persons on Tuesday.
According to the local authorities, this could be because a majority of vaccination centers are under private hospitals. There are 308 vaccination sites in Delhi. Of which, 136 are in private hospitals and only 56 are in government hospitals.
Another report by the Indian Express revealed that right after the Covid vaccine was made available to the general public who are senior citizens, many people who intended to receive the shot went to the vaccination centers without registering online through the Aarogya Setu app or the COWIN portal.
However, hospital authorities helped them with the manual registration process. People found manual registration easier than the one on the app.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...