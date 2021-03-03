Covid-19 vaccination: Delhi's private hospitals see more participants than public hospitals, says report

Vaccination centers in the national capital are witnessing larger crowds than public hospitals. These hospitals are charging up to ₹250 per shot, while at the Government-run centres, these vaccines are being administered without any cost, Hindustan Times reported.

This comes as the Centre initiated the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive that included over 45 years with co-morbidities and elderly people.

The HT report revealed that in Delhi, of the 11,655 persons who were inoculated on Tuesday, 74 per cent took the shot at the private hospital. While the public hospitals vaccinated 3,063 persons on Tuesday.

According to the local authorities, this could be because a majority of vaccination centers are under private hospitals. There are 308 vaccination sites in Delhi. Of which, 136 are in private hospitals and only 56 are in government hospitals.

Another report by the Indian Express revealed that right after the Covid vaccine was made available to the general public who are senior citizens, many people who intended to receive the shot went to the vaccination centers without registering online through the Aarogya Setu app or the COWIN portal.

However, hospital authorities helped them with the manual registration process. People found manual registration easier than the one on the app.