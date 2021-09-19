Covid-19 vaccination: TN administered over 16 lakh doses on September 19

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Tamil Nadu on Sunday administered 16.02 lakh vaccinations (as of 9 pm) - much more than the set target of 15 lakhs - as part of the second mega vaccination camp. The first mega camp held on September 12 ended with a historic high coverage of 28.91 lakh.
Health Minister M Subramanian told newspersons in Dharmapuri that the State had exhausted all the vaccines that it had, and there won't be any vaccination in government centres on Monday. “We have to wait for the supply from the Centre,” he said.
Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in the State on Sunday increased slightly to 1,697 from 1,653 on Saturday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,45,380.
After 1,5943 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,969. The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,56,850 samples were tested.
Chennai reported 232 (204) - a 40 days high 7-day moving average of daily new cases shows an increasing trend. Test positive rate at 1 per cent with testing at 22,803 and active cases 2,011, tweeted Covid data analyst Vijayanand.
New cases in Coimbatore were 215 (201), according to data from the Health Department.
