Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 12.75 lakh total doses on April 2 

India inoculated more than 12.75 lakh people against Covid-19 on Saturday, April 3, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the official data, as of April 3, 7 am, 12,75,495 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 73,733 were first doses and 5,82,904 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. About 43,901 first doses and 1,30,622 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 3,59,560 doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years in the last 24 hours while precautionary doses administered totalled 84,775. Over 184.66 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.30 crore total first doses and 79.58 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. Over 5.73 crore total first doses and 3.85 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 1.85 croredoses to the 12-14 years cohort and a total of 2.34 crore precautionary doses were administered so far.

As for the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30.14 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.16 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.56 croredoses.

Active Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 13,013. About 1,096 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours while 1,447 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4.24 crore. 81 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,345.