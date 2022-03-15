Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 19.6 lakh doses on March 14

More than 19.6 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in India on Monday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the official data, as of 7am on March 15, 19,64,423 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 1,25,199 were first doses and 12,73,480 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 70,926 first doses and 4,04,165 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 90,653 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India has administered 1,80,40,28,891 total doses of the Covid vaccine so far.

This includes 91,14,30,309 total first doses and 78,09,57,728 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,59,68,909 total first doses and 3,43,09,111 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 2,13,62,834 precaution doses administered so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total Covid vaccine doses overall with 29,49,66,739 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,78,15,000 doses and West Bengal with 13,23,91,849 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 33,917. 2,568 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 4,722 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,46,171.

97 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 5,15,974.