Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 23 lakh total doses on March 31

India administered more than 23 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, March 31, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the official data, as of April 1, 7 am, 23,57,917 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

This includes 86,967 first doses and 7,08,259 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 81,647 first doses and 1,95,124 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 11,32,111 doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years in the last 24 hours while precaution doses administered totalled 1,53,809. Over 184.31 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.29 crore total first doses and 79.44 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. About 5.71 crore total first doses and 3.81 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Over 1.72 crore doses to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years and a total of 2.31 crore precautionary doses were administered so far.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30.04 crore doses. It is the first State to cross the 30 crore mark in total doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,14,70,411 doses and West Bengal with 13.53 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 13,672. 1,335 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,918 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.24 crore. 52 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,181.