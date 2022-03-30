Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 26 lakh doses on March 29

India vaccinated more than 26 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, March 29, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the official data, as of March 30, 7 am, 26,34,080 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

This includes 1,00,269 first doses and 8,00,435 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 95,144 first doses and 2,28,676 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 12,74,719 doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years in the last 24 hours while precaution doses administered total 1,34,837. About 183.82 crore total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.29 crore total first doses and 79.29 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5.70 crore total first doses and 3.77 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 1.50 crore doses to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years and a total of 2.28 crore precaution doses administered so far.

As for the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 29.93 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.09 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.49 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 14,704. 1,233 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,876 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.24 crore. 31 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,101.