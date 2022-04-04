Covid-19 vaccination: Over 184.7 crore total doses administered in India so far

India’s Covid-19 vaccination tally has crossed 184.7 crore total doses, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the official data, as of 7 am on April 4, over 184.70 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far. This includes 91.31 crore total first doses and 79.60 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 5.73 crore total first doses and 3.85 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Over 1.86 crore doses to the 12-14 years cohort and a total of 2.34 crore precautionary doses were administered so far.

About 2.84 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 11,548 were first doses and 1.44 lakh were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. About 11,565 first doses and 35,979 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 61,109 doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years in the last 24 hours while precautionary doses administered totalled 19,662.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall among the States with 30.16 croredoses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.16 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.56 croredoses.

Active Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 12,597. About 1,316 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.24 crore. 13 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5.21 lakh.