Covid-19 vaccine: Australia stops trials after volunteers develop antibodies for HIV

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
Australia had to suspend the development of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate after numerous volunteers in the early-stage trials developed antibodies for HIV, as per media reports.
However, there were no serious cases reported in the 216 participants phase 1 trial of the v451 Covid-19 vaccine candidate that is being developed by the University of Queensland with partner biotech company CSL.
The official statement from the scientists revealed that some patients demonstrated antibodies towards fragments of an HIV protein (gp41). The researchers consulted the Australian Government. Following which they decided to not move ahead with phase 2 and 3 clinical trials.
The vaccine was one of four candidates that Australia had committed to buy. It also placed the order for 51 million doses of the experimental vaccine. The university said there is no possibility the vaccine causes infection, and routine follow-up tests confirmed there is no HIV present.
Commenting on the development, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said abandoning the trial should show Australians the Government and researchers were proceeding carefully.
“What happened today is not a surprise to the Government. We are moving swiftly but not with any undue haste,” he said. He added that the system’s working as it should and Australians are protected, as always.
The University of Queensland began the trials of its vaccine in July this year. It earlier noted that the vaccine has shown promising results by eliciting robust responses against novel coronavirus while maintaining a safety profile.
According to the statement by Queensland, however, significant changes would need to be made to well-established HIV testing procedures in the healthcare setting to accommodate the rollout of this vaccine.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...