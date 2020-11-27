Covid-19 vaccine likely to be distributed in first few months of 2021: Union Health Minister

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be distributed in the first few months of 2021, according to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan.
He was speaking in a virtual conference on health reforms, organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTACCI) on Friday.
“It will be a prioritised distribution model with first preference given to healthcare workers, people of above 50-55 years and persons with comorbidities,” he said.
The vaccine distribution will be done as per comprehensive guidelines including those of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Harsh Vardhan said, “India has a robust experience in immunisation with 12 vaccines are being given to children.”
The distribution will be on an advanced technology platform. “Every potential beneficiary will be given a text message. We have gone into all meticulous details,” he said. All data pertaining to the distribution and the slots of second dose will be maintained.
“Out of 250 vaccine candidates in the world, 30 are from India out of which five are undergoing trials while two candidates are in advanced trials,” the Union Minister said.
Stating that no vaccine has been given licence so far by the Government, Harsh Vardhan said Russia declared their vaccine (Sputnik V) without complete trials.
“As far as we are concerned, we will ensure they are subjected to stringent scrutiny,” he said.
Summarising measures taken by India since January in containing the spread of the pandemic, Harsh Vardhan said: “India performed exceedingly well and much better than some of the developed countries. Every day, we are having a meeting with WHO. India is in touch with everyone.’’
From the stage of imports in initial days, India now has attained self-reliance in production of Covid related equipment and is producing about one million testing kits every day, he added.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...