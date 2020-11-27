Covid-19 vaccine likely to be distributed in first few months of 2021: Union Health Minister

The Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be distributed in the first few months of 2021, according to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan.

He was speaking in a virtual conference on health reforms, organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTACCI) on Friday.

“It will be a prioritised distribution model with first preference given to healthcare workers, people of above 50-55 years and persons with comorbidities,” he said.

The vaccine distribution will be done as per comprehensive guidelines including those of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Harsh Vardhan said, “India has a robust experience in immunisation with 12 vaccines are being given to children.”

Tech-driven

The distribution will be on an advanced technology platform. “Every potential beneficiary will be given a text message. We have gone into all meticulous details,” he said. All data pertaining to the distribution and the slots of second dose will be maintained.

“Out of 250 vaccine candidates in the world, 30 are from India out of which five are undergoing trials while two candidates are in advanced trials,” the Union Minister said.

Stating that no vaccine has been given licence so far by the Government, Harsh Vardhan said Russia declared their vaccine (Sputnik V) without complete trials.

“As far as we are concerned, we will ensure they are subjected to stringent scrutiny,” he said.

Response

Summarising measures taken by India since January in containing the spread of the pandemic, Harsh Vardhan said: “India performed exceedingly well and much better than some of the developed countries. Every day, we are having a meeting with WHO. India is in touch with everyone.’’

From the stage of imports in initial days, India now has attained self-reliance in production of Covid related equipment and is producing about one million testing kits every day, he added.