Covid-19 vaccine: Maharashtra likely to put restrictions on those who haven’t taken second dose

The Maharashtra government might consider putting restrictions on people who have not taken a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while recently speaking to the media in Mumbai, hinted that the government might take steps to impose certain restrictions on people who are avoiding the second vaccine. He said that though there are enough vials available, people are not turning up for vaccination.
As per the State government data, over 4.37 crore people have taken both doses of vaccines while over 7.65 crore people have taken the first dose. In the population aged above 45, about 85 per cent of people have taken at least one Covid-19 dose.
Earlier some of the district collectors have imposed restrictions on people who have not taken the first and second vaccine. In Aurangabad district in Marathwada, the district administration in November issued a notification that people who have not received the first dose of vaccine will not get petrol, LPG gas, or foodgrain on ration shop.
The State Cabinet at a recent meeting expressed concern over the unwillingness of people to go for vaccine shots. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the Health Department to focus on districts that have failed to keep pace with other districts in vaccination drive.
As of Thursday, there were 6,482 active Covid-19 cases in the State and 10 cases of Omicron variant.
