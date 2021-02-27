Covid-19 vaccine: People ready to pay up to ₹600 for two doses

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
As the private sector readies itself to roll-out the Covid-19 vaccine from next month, an online study has found that ₹600 for two doses could be the highest that people are willing to fork out.
Over 60 per cent of those planning to take the Covid-19 vaccine in the next phase at a private hospital will not pay more than ₹600 in total charges (for two doses), LocalCircles, a community social media platform found, in a survey of 8,000-odd respondents from across the country.
In earlier statements to BusinessLine, Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla had indicated that the vaccine would be priced at about ₹1,000 for two doses.
But the word doing the rounds is that people would be asked to pay only a nominal amount that would include an administration fee at the private hospitals.
The online survey found that 17 per cent of respondents were willing to pay up to ₹200, while 22 per cent were okay at up to ₹300 and 24 per cent were accepting of up to ₹600. About 16 per cent were willing to pay upto to ₹1,000 and 6 per cent where willing for higher than that as well, even as 15 per cent were not sure.
“This indicates that the government must make all attempts to ensure that the private hospitals get the vaccine at the lowest cost possible so they can deliver within this budget specified by the majority of citizens,” a note from LocalCircles said.
It further added, “In addition to pricing, of great concern to many citizens is the issue of steps that are being undertaken to minimise vaccine black marketing, wastage and hospital management and doctor discretion on who gets the vaccine first.”
The survey also checked on vaccine acceptance now, as the roll-out moves into the second phase.
Of another 8,000 respondents, the survey found that 21 per cent were ready to have family members get the vaccine at a private hospital on a payment basis and depending on how the private hospital vaccination drive progresses.
While, 27 per cent who are currently undecided may opt to getting the vaccine via this channel, the note said.
