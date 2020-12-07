Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Delhi by December-end

Delhi is all set to receive the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of December this year. The first cold storage facility will be opened at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, HealthSite reported.

For this, the officials have demarcated a building within the premise and are refurbishing it. The officials intended to refurbish the demarcated place by mid-December.

According to the Health Site report, the three-storey building in the hospital premises, sprawled over an area of 5,000 square meters.

BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital, informed IANS that the Centre is providing deep refrigerators of different kinds in order to maintain the storage temperature of the variety of vaccines. Some are currently under clinical trials.

The Centre will provide deep refrigerators with storage capacity ranging from -20 to -70 degrees Celsius. The officials will also use model 228, which are regular refrigerators used to store medical drugs.

Meanwhile, the Centre has laid out a plan for the first roll-out of the vaccine. The first batch will be administered to around one crore healthcare workers across India, as per media reports.