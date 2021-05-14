Covid-19: West Bengal reports 136 deaths and 20,846 new cases

West Bengal reported yet another record high number of Covid-19 deaths of 136 persons in a 24 hrs, while fresh infections shot up by 20,846.

Although a record number of fresh infections were reported today, fresh Covid cases growth was relatively lower. On May 13, the state recorded 20,839 fresh Covid-19 infections.

Despite high testing, of over 70,000, the test positivity rate continues to hover around a 30 per cent-mark, thereby indicating that one out of every three persons being tested here is Covid positive.

While Kolkata, the state capital has been reporting nearly 4,000 cases daily over the last few weeks; the neighbouring district of North 24 Parganas is the worst affected reporting close to 4,200 fresh infections and over 40 deaths on Friday; as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Other neighbouring districts of Kolkata - that include South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly - are witnessing rising infections of over 1,200 cases. These districts saw fresh infections stabilise for some time; but are now witnessing an upswing again.

The state's active Covid caseload stood at 1,31,792; an addition of over 1,500.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shot off another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking clarity on the setting up of PSA oxygen plants through Central funds. She alleged that against a proposed 70 such plants, only 4 will be coming up under the first phase. Moreover there is confusion over the implementing agency of these plants.

Seeking clarity on the matter the CM has claimed that the confusion over setting up these plants is also impacting the state government's plans to set up such PSA plants on its own.