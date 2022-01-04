Covid-19: Why Mumbai Mayor doesn’t want lockdown in the city

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take every effort to avoid lockdown in India’s financial capital, but will have to follow the government rules to impose lockdown if the daily number of Covid-19 cases the 20,000-mark.
She said lockdown will have a major impact on the city’s economy and hence people must cooperate with the civic body and follow the Covid-19 norms.
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai Pendekar said: “ Nobody wants lockdown and there should not be any lockdown. Just now everyone is recovering from the losses (incurred during the earlier lockdowns). If again we go for lockdown there will be a huge impact (on the economy). Now it is up to citizens to avoid lockdowns. Everyone must strictly follow SoPs and wear masks and get vaccines”.
She further said routine work must continue and if all precautions are taken there will be no need for imposing lockdowns.
Also read: Do at-home Covid-19 tests detect the Omicron variant?
“We have to follow the State and the union government’s rules,” said Mayor, adding that number of patients in the city cannot be ignored.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to make a detailed announcement about the measures being taken in the State to curb the rising number of Covid-19 patients, she added.
“I will not say there is a third wave, but we are trying to stop the third wave,” said the Mayor.
Pednekar said the BMC has issued fresh guidelines for sealing buildings in the city if a large number of Covid-19 cases are detected among the occupants.
The entire building or a wing would be sealed if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has Covid-19 patients. Mayor said the new rules have already come into force as the number of Covid-19 patients is rising in the city’s posh areas with high rises.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...