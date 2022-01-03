Covid-19: Why the Maharashtra government is uncertain about lockdown?

As fear of third wave looms large, the Maharashtra government is uncertain about imposing a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 and Omicron in the State. While State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no need to impose lockdown based on the rise in the number of patients, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that if the number of cases continues to rise the government will have to take “tough” decisions.

“The State government and the Chief Minister will have to take tough decisions if the numbers (of Covid-19 and Omicron patients) continue to rise,” said Pawar speaking to reporters in Satara on Monday while answering the question on lockdown. He added that everyone will have to follow the State government’s orders. “ You asked this question ( about lockdown). In West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has imposed lockdown. Some States have already imposed night lockdowns," he added.

Number of patients is not a criteria

However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently announced that the State government is not at all considering imposing lockdown, even as the number of Covid-19 patients is on the rise.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Tope had said, “Positivity rate, bed occupancy, and oxygen consumption are parameters to take further decisions. Lockdown is not on agenda now. It is not an issue now and the media should not create fear about the lockdown. During the (recent) two-hour meet between Chief Minister and the State Task Force lockdown was not even discussed”.

Tope said that lockdowns have severe impacts on the economy and people who earn daily wages suffer the most. He said that everyone has witnessed what impact lockdowns during the first and second waves had on the economy and people.

“Consumption of 700 MT oxygen will be the parameter for lockdown. Now there is no lockdown issue even as the number is rising” said Tope. He added that the government has already imposed restrictions that will be strictly implemented.

CM weighing options

Government sources said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had detailed discussions with the Covid-19 Task Force about possible steps to curb the spread of the virus.

Industry and business establishments have opposed lockdown saying that already the sectors have suffered heavily in the last two years and new lockdown would cripple the economy.

Maharashtra has 42,024 active Covid-19 cases in the State with a total of 510 patients infected with the Omicron variant.