Covid: 70% of all cases reported in Telangana asymptomatic

About 70 per cent of the 1.79 lakh Covid-19 cases have been reported asymptomatic in the State. The recovery rate (number of patients recovered versus the total number of cases reported) is pegged at 82.64 per cent, a tad higher than the national average of 81.42 per cent, according to official numbers.

According to G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Govt of Telangana), the State reported 2,176 new positive cases on Wednesday. As many as 2,004 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of the recovered to 1.48 lakhs, he said in a media bulletin released.

The total number of patients succumbed due to the viral infection so far reached 1,070 after eight persons were reported dead on Wednesday.

The case fatality rate (the total number of deaths versus the total number of people infected) stands at 0.59 per cent as against the national average of 1.59 per cent.

The total number of active cases in the State stands at 30,037, with 23,929 patients under treatment at home or institutional isolation.

The State tested 55,318 samples, taking the total number of tests to 26.84 lakhs.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 308 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 168, Medchal district with 151 and Nalgonda with 136 cases.