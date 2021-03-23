Covid cases continue to grow in Telangana

Covid-19 positive cases continue to grow in Telangana. The State reported 412 new positive cases and three deaths due to the viral infection on Tuesday. Hospitals have begun to see influx of people infected with the virus.

The total number of active cases has gone up to 3,151 on Tuesday as against 1,902 cases on March 1. The positive cases too see a spurt this month during the period. The number of cases has gone up by four times to 412 from 116 cases on March 1.

The recovery rate dropped to 98.41 per cent from 98.80 per cent on March 1.

Meanwhile, the State administered 9.68 lakh Covid vaccine doses so far, with government hospitals reaching out to 7.23 lakh doses.

The State witnessed a wastage of 0.81 per cent of the doses it was allotted.