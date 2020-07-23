Covid cases cross 12 lakh; 45,720 new cases in past 24 hours

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
The number of Covid-19 infections in India has crossed 12 lakh, barely three days after the country recorded 11 lakh cases. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that up to 12,38,635 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in February. The number of cases has doubled in 24 days, with over six lakh cases recorded up to July 2. Since then every 3-5 days, up to a lakh cases have been added.
While 7,82,607 (63 per cent) persons recovered from Covid infections, 29,861 persons have died. The recovery rate has not improved over the past one week, as the number of new cases has risen steadily every day.
Up to 45,720 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 4,26,167 active cases.
The number of tests conducted on July 22 was over 3.50 lakh. Cumulative tests have crossed 1.50 crore.
