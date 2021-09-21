Covid cases dip in TN

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported a slight drop in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,647 from 1,661 on Monday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,48,688.

After 1,619 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 16,993. The number of deaths registered was 19 and 1,50,159 samples were tested.

New cases in Chennai were at 198 (206) while Coimbatore reported 218 (211) cases.

On Tuesday, 44,559 vaccinations were administered across the State. The low number was due to shortage of vaccines as the State was awaiting supply of the vaccine from the Centre after exhausting over 16 lakh vaccines on Sunday's special vaccination camp.

On Monday, the State received 1.75 lakh doses of Covaxin, according to the State Health Department.