Covid cases down by half in Bengaluru

Despite a 73 per cent increase in Covid testing capacity in the BBMP areas (Bengaluru City), the number of positive cases has come down by half: new cases in the city in the last 10 days has declined from 4,563 on October 9 to 2,821 cases on October 20.

From 25,000 per day, the number of tests has gone up to over 40,000 per day. Bengaluru is witnessing a sharp reduction in mortality rate as well.

K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister, said: “Till date, over 22.9 lakh tests have been conducted in Bengaluru. A staggering 13.2 lakh tests have been conducted in the last one month, an increase of 9.70 lakh tests over the previous month. It [the number of tests] is also 49 per cent higher compared with big cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Munish Moudgil, Karnataka Covid-19 War Room in-charge, said:

“The positivity rate in the State is about 8 per cent. The case fatality rate is less than 1 per cent. This is due to the increase in testing,” he added.