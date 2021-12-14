News

Covid cases in TN decline to 657 on Sunday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 14, 2021

12 deaths were registered and 1,00,085 samples tested

Daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday declined to 657 from 674 on Sunday. After 706 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 7,666.

There were 12 deaths registered and 1,00,085 samples tested.

New cases in Chennai were 108 (116) and Coimbatore 120 (102)

On Monday, a total 2,50,485 persons were vaccinated as against 31,430 on Sunday, according to government data.

