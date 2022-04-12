Covid cases spike in some states, including Delhi.

Covid cases across some of India’s States are witnessing an increase with positivity rate in the national capital of Delhi, hovering well over one per cent for the past few days.

Over the last few days, the capital reported cases to the tune of 160 with a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent on Saturday; 146 new cases and a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent on Friday and 176 cases and a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent on Thursday.

Delhi Health Minister, Stayendar Jain, on Monday allayed concerns saying the Union Territory was reporting between 100 and 200 cases. It was also keeping an eye on hospital admissions.

Delhi has reported a 14 per cent increase in weekly new cases from 724 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 826 new cases in the last week (ending April 8) and accounting to 11.33 per cent of India’s new cases during that period.

Haryana too has seen an increase in weekly new cases from 367 new cases to 416 new cases in the last week (between April 1 and April 8), accounting to 5.70 per cent of India’s new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.06 per cent.

On April 11, Haryana reported 54 Covid cases, but the positivity rate increased to 1.29 per cent.

Centre’s apprehensions

Incidentally, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter last week, had raised the issue and written to some of these State governments (plus that of Maharashtra) apprising them of the increase.

“Given that the States/UTs have been undertaking various measures to reopen economic and social activities, there is a need for continuous follow up of a risk assessment-based approach for management of Covid-19,” Bhushan wrote.

The Health Secretary’s letter said, for the week April 1 – 8, Kerala accounted for over 31 per cent of India’s new Covid cases; while Delhi, Mizoram and Maharastra each accounted for nearly 11 per cent of fresh cases reported in the country. Haryana accounted for close to 6 per cent of fresh cases for the week.

The States have been advised to continue with the five-fold strategy which includes testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

Other States where there has been a suspected increase in cases include Kerala (13 – 15.53 per cent), Mizoram ( 14.38 – 16.48 per cent) and Haryana (0.53 – 1.06 per cent). On Sunday, Delhi reported 141 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.