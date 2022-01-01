Covid cases surge to 22,775 from Saturday’s 16,764, highest since Oct 6

India saw a rapid surge in Covid cases on Day 1 of the New Year at 22,775 from the previous day’s 16,764. It is to be noted that Saturday’s Covid numbers are the highest since October 6. The daily death toll stood at 406, taking the total to 4.81 lakh casualties. Meanwhile, the Omicron numbers in the country rose to 1,431 on Saturday, with Maharashtra having the highest number of cases at 454, followed by Delhi at 351 and Tamil Nadu at 118, as per the Health Ministry data.

Positivity rates up

The weekly positivity rate surged to 1.10 per cent and the daily positivity rate to 2.05 per cent. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday wrote to all the States/UTs to strengthen their efforts in combating the spread of Covid and Omicron. He advised the States to monitor the large number of positive cases being isolated at home and form special teams to track these cases. “States are advised to initiate creation of field/makeshift hospitals to augment availability of health infrastructure… States may also consider leveraging hotel rooms and other accommodations linked with the Covid-dedicated hospitals in government and private sector to cater to patients having mild to moderate symptoms of Covid, as was done during the earlier surge in cases,” Bhushan said in the letter.

A total of 11.10 lakh tests were conducted the previous day, aggregating to 67.89 crore tests done so far. Also, the country’s active caseload stood at 1.04 lakh, constituting 0.30 per cent of the total positive cases.

India administered 23.86 lakh vaccine doses till 7 pm on Saturday and, with this, a total of 145.40 crore vaccinations have been done so far, as per the Health Ministry data. The government informed on Saturday that more than 19.52 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.