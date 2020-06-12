News

Covid ‘confrontations’ disrupt testing; lab networks seek collaborative approach

PT Jyothi Datta Mumbai | Updated on June 12, 2020 Published on June 12, 2020

After Thyrocare and SRL Diagnostics, now Metropolis receives a notice

Four weeks is a long time in a pandemic, but that’s how long Metropolis Healthcare has been barred by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from lifting samples and testing for Covid.

Earlier this week, Metropolis received a show-cause notice from the BMC for delays in delivering lab results, that reportedly affected the course of treatment. The State’s largest lab network was then stopped from doing these tests for a month.

Metropolis is the third lab network in the State that has received a notice from the authorities during Covid times, the other two being Thyrocare and SRL Diagnostics. These developments come even as the State and its capital top the list of Covid cases and mortality in the country.

‘Fight together’

Industry-representatives told BusinessLine that similar challenges are being witnessed in other parts of the country as well. However, labs have not been shut down, as that disrupts Covid testing at a time when the lockdown lifts, and States brace for a surge in infections.

“We would like to work in partnership with the authorities rather than in a confrontational environment,” said an industry representative.

Ameera Shah, Metropolis’ Managing Director said, they had responded to the notice and the delays were due to reasons including some of their staff testing Covid positive, vendor delays and manpower shortage as employees did not show up at work.

“We have deployed additional resources and our labs are operational 24x7,” she said, adding that they had cleared all backlog and were working to address the BMC’s concerns. “As the largest lab chain in Maharashtra with the highest capacity for Covid tests, our only aim is to serve the citizens of Mumbai and the State. With increasing infection rate in Maharashtra, we urge the government to partner with us together in the fight,” she said. Metropolis does about 1,500-2,000 tests per day, she said.

Complex challenges

In Thyrocare’s case, it was not delayed reports but confusion over positive and negative test results that posed “challenges” with the Thane and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations, said the laboratory chain’s founder A Velumani.

Pointing to problems in Delhi as well, he said: “Our struggle is in explaining why a person who had tested positive had turned negative on a later day. And everyday, every other person is interpreting details in their own way,” he said, alleging that only private labs were receiving show-cause notices and not government-owned ones. “But we still do about 1,500 tests a day,” he said. Thyrocare services samples for the BMC.

Arindam Haldar, Chief Executive of SRL Diagnostics, said that private labs were fighting a whole new set of practical challenges in their Covid-19 journey, including “complex regulations, pricing pressures, lengthy data entry requirements” etc. And this was putting “incredible pressure on already overworked medical professionals.”

“This situation is new to all and most are trying their best,” he said, adding that private labs authorised to do Covid testing took pride to work with the government as an equal partner. “Government authorities should acknowledge that the healthcare challenges faced by our country today are significant, and should do what it can to strengthen our exceptional union,” he added.

Published on June 12, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Maharashtra
coronavirus
healthcare industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Congress questions delay in releasing the IIP numbers