Covid death count dips in Maharashtra

The number of deaths in Maharashtra due to Covid has dropped to 4,684 for the period from June 1 to June 22. In May, the number of deaths was 25,362, according to a status report on Covid prepared by the State Health Department.

The report, which was shared with the media on Wednesday, said that the death rate due to Covid has dropped to 1.93 per cent for the period from June 1 to June 22. In May, the death rate was 2.19 per cent in the State.

The daily average of new cases also dropped to 11,015 for the period from June 1 to June 22. In May, the average was 36,111.

The data also showed that despite the drop in the number of cases, Maharashtra on June 22 continued to have 1.23 lakh active cases, which is the highest among 15 states.

Details of active patients

On June 21, the total number of active patients in the State was 1.24 lakh and hospitalized patients were 42,533. The number of patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms was 81,865. In ICU, 6,574 patients were admitted, of which 2,798 were on ventilator and 3,776 on oxygen support.