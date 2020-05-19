Covid Effect: Karnataka pitches for US investments, offers conducive atmosphere for companies

Karnataka urged the United States to consider the long-pending demand to set up a US Visa Centre in Bengaluru and assured a conducive atmosphere for fresh investments from US corporations into the State post Covid-crisis.

In a video conference with US Consulate General in Chennai, Robert G Burgess, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, said, “Nearly 70 per cent of South Indians going to the US are from Karnataka. I have brought it to the notice of the Consulate General on our long-pending demand to set up a Visa Centre.”

The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds IT, BT, Science and Technology portfolio, has also initiated talks with other countries to improve relations post pandemic.

“We have always had good relations with the US. Of all the Fortune 500 Companies, nearly 400 are in Karnataka. If more companies want to set up shops here, the government will provide all the necessary assistance. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is working towards achieving it,” Narayan said.

The Karnataka government has set-up an Investment Promotion Task Force under the Chief Secretary to lure companies that are planning to shift their base from China after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Land reforms for ease of biz

“The government has already made land reforms, amended labour laws to ensure ease of business. We are making an all out effort to lure investments into the State without leaving anything to chance,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister told reporters, “Everyone knows that Bengaluru is the start-up capital of India. Even the American Consulate General has admitted this. He was appreciative of the State government’s proactive measures and termed Bengaluru as favourite city for investors. Burgess also said that the US will never lose any opportunity to do business with Karnataka.”

On Covid-19 containment in the State, Narayan said “The Consulate General was appreciative of the government’s co-operation to allow companies to work from home besides providing essential services to the doorsteps of people and thanked the government for the good work done.”

Additional Chief Secretary, EV Ramana Reddy; Managing Director of KITS, Meena Nagaraj, and President of Karnataka Chapter of Indo American Chamber of Commerce, Mohan Rajamani were also present.