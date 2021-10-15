Covid funds, CSR diverted to Gujarat: CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday alleged that the central government diverted the majority of Covid-19 funds to Gujarat, while Maharashtra was left alone to fight on its own with its resources. Thackeray was addressing the annual Dussehra speech in Mumbai for party workers.

Maharashtra is the worst Covid-19 affected state in India. “The Covid fund went there (Gujarat) and we had to fight the battle with the money generated by our people,” said Thackeray. He alleged that 75 per cent of JNPT CSR was diverted to BJP and RSS organisations in Gujarat. He also alleged that even as Maharashtra is targeted by the BJP for drug cases, but the Court had directed to probe the port in Gujarat for drug smuggling.

Centre meddling in State affairs

Thackeray alleged that the centre was meddling in non-BJP states and appealed that it is high time that states must unite to oppose such moves. “Their (BJP leadership’s) addiction for power is destroying families. It is time to uproot this (mentality),” said Thackeray who congratulated the West Bengal people and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for defeating the BJP with a thumping majority.

“The Indian Constitution has given sovereignty to the States and the Centre must stop interfering in daily affairs. Constitution experts and others must speak about this,” said Thackeray.

BJP has put Hindutva in danger

He reiterated that he believes in Hindutva ideology, but BJP had put Hindutva in danger. “Those ( BJP leaders) who have got power are dividing people in the name of religion. These are the people who have put Hindutva in danger,” said Thackeray. He also questioned if RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat agrees with BJP leaders’ “ addiction” to power.

Mumbai to get army museum

Thackeray announced that the State government will establish Army Museum in Mumbai. “This would not be like a traditional museum where tanks and pictures will be displayed. But this museum would give a real-time experience of what our soldiers face in extreme weather conditions while protecting borders” said Thackeray.

Ahead of Mumbai civic body elections, Thackeray also announced Financial Centre at Dharavi.