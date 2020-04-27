Covid lockdown has yielded positive results, says Prime Minister Modi

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Covid-19-induced lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one-and-a-half months.
The situation in many countries, including India, was almost similar at the start of March. However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people, he said.
He, however, also cautioned that the danger posed by the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.
The Prime Minister said this in an interaction with Chief Ministers of States via video conferencing to discuss the emerging situation and plan ahead for tackling the pandemic. This was the fourth such interaction of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers, the earlier ones were held on March 20, April 2 and 11.
He highlighted the importance of States enforcing guidelines strictly in the hotspots — the red zone areas. He stated that the efforts of the States should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.
Modi said that the country has seen two lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months.
Reiterating the mantra of do gaz doori, he said that masks and face covers will become part of our lives in the days ahead. He added that under the circumstances, everyone’s aim must be rapid response. He pointed out that many people are self-declaring whether they have cough and cold or symptoms, and that this is a welcome sign.
Modi said that we have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against Covid-19. He emphasised the importance of usage of technology as much as possible and also to utilise time to embrace reform measures.
He also stressed ensuring that more people download the AarogyaSetu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against Covid-19.
"We have to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of common citizens," he added. He also suggested that people associated with Universities can be integrated on devising ways to fight the pandemic and strengthen research as well as innovation.
On the issue of getting back Indians who are overseas, he said that this has to be done keeping in mind the fact that they don’t get inconvenienced and their families are not under any risk. The Prime Minister also urged Chief Ministers to factor in the changes in weather — advent of summer and monsoon — and the illnesses that can potentially come in this season, while strategising ahead.
