Covid: Maharashtra records 256 new deaths; mortality rate at 3.42%

The national mortality rate due to Covid has fallen below two per cent for the first time since the outbreak, but in Maharashtra it continues to be at 3.42 per cent with 256 new deaths reported on Wednesday. Across the country, 834 new deaths were reported taking the total toll to 46,091, according to the data report compiled by the Public Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra said.
On August 11, Union Health Ministry had reported fatality rate due to Covid-19 had come down to 1.99 per cent and is continuously declining.
The Maharashtra Government data has shown that, in terms of the mortality rate, the State stood on the second rung (3.42 per cent) while Gujarat led the pack with 3.68 per cent.
However, if the total number of Covid cases are compared-- then Maharashtra has seven times more Covid cases at 5,35,601, while Gujarat is at 73,163. In terms of the total number of deaths, Maharashtra reported 18,306, which is six times more than Gujarat at 2,695.
Out of all the municipal regions in Maharashtra, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation region also topped with a total number of deaths at 6,893.
