Covid Omicron variant: Maharashtra adds 7 new cases

As per the recent report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), seven new Omicron cases, including three from Mumbai and four from Pimpri Chinchwad in the Pune district, were reported on Friday. With today’s new cases the total number of Omicron patients in Maharashtra has increased to 17.

The State Health Department in a press release said that three new patients from Mumbai are males of 48, 25, and 37 years of age, having a recent history of travel to Tanzania, the UK, and South Africa- Nairobi, respectively.

The other four patients from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are contacts of Nigerian women who have been already confirmed as an Omicron case in previous reports.

Out of seven patients found on Friday today, four have been vaccinated. One patient has received a single dose of the vaccine, while one patient has not been vaccinated. One patient is three and a half years old, so not eligible for vaccination. Four patients are asymptomatic, while three patients have mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, 695 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, while 12 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the State is 2.12 per cent. As of Friday, there are 6,534 active cases in Maharashtra.